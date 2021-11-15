Advertisement

Onslow County extends COVID-19 clinic hours

Onslow County Consolidated Human Services Agency
Onslow County Consolidated Human Services Agency(WITN)
By Deric Rush and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Health Department is offering extended hours for its COVID-19 vaccination clinic through November.

The move was made to try and make vaccinations for all ages as feasible as possible.

The clinic will be held at the consolidated human services agency building and is available to everyone eligible for vaccination with or without an appointment.

Child health nurse and vaccine supervisor Whitney Jezek spoke to WITN about the importance of people getting vaccinated, especially the newly-eligible children ages 5-11, as the holiday season approaches and children will be in closer quarters with family members who may be immunocompromised.

The health department says it will stay open until 6:30 p.m. providing first doses and boosters in all versions of the vaccine as well as pediatric doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Extended hours will be Nov. 16-18, Nov. 22, Nov. 23, and from Nov. 30- Dec. 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash at the intersection in front of PCC.
Police investigating Winterville crash
Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Both Martin Co. missing teens found
One teen killed, four others injured in North Carolina crash
ECU 30, MEMPHIS 29 FINAL/OVERTIME
ECU football edges Memphis in overtime to become bowl eligible for first time since 2014

Latest News

Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says
As millions prepare for the upcoming holidays, officials are concerned about a possible spike...
Health officials fear COVID-19 winter surge across US
Vidant Health to become ECU Health under joint operating agreement
Face Mask
New Hanover County mask mandate lifted