Onslow County extends COVID-19 clinic hours

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Health Department is offering extended hours for its COVID-19 vaccination clinic through November.

The move was made to try and make vaccinations for all ages as feasible as possible.

The clinic will be held at the consolidated human services agency building and is available to everyone eligible for vaccination with or without an appointment.

Child health nurse and vaccine supervisor Whitney Jezek spoke to WITN about the importance of people getting vaccinated, especially the newly-eligible children ages 5-11, as the holiday season approaches and children will be in closer quarters with family members who may be immunocompromised.

“Get that pediatric Pfizer dose — the first one before the holidays — and then shortly after that between the Thanksgiving holiday and the Christmas holiday, they’ll get that second dose. So during this hugging kissing, being all inside together because it’s getting cooler outside, we stay more indoors. We want to make sure that at the very least, people have one dose of the vaccine.”

The health department says it will stay open until 6:30 p.m. providing first doses and boosters in all versions of the vaccine as well as pediatric doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Extended hours will be Nov. 16-18, Nov. 22, Nov. 23, and from Nov. 30- Dec. 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.