MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County Schools are making sure students are prepared for emergency situations.

In a Facebook post, the school district said they will host lockdown drills at each school in the district this week.

MCS will conduct Lockdown Safety Drills at each campus this coming week. Letters will go home Monday with more information. Posted by Martin County Schools NC on Sunday, November 14, 2021

Letters will go home Monday with more information for parents.

