Man charged in Sneads Ferry murder due in court

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man charged with killing another man back in 2018 will be in court Monday.

John Price, Jr. is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court Monday at 2 p.m.

Price is charged with murdering 54-year-old Wayne Curry in Sneads Ferry on May 9th, 2018. Sheriff Hans Miller says the shooting stemmed from a love triangle, as Price’s estranged wife was living with Curry.

The shooting happened at the Harbor Point RV Community.

