Man charged in Sneads Ferry murder due in court
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man charged with killing another man back in 2018 will be in court Monday.
John Price, Jr. is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court Monday at 2 p.m.
Price is charged with murdering 54-year-old Wayne Curry in Sneads Ferry on May 9th, 2018. Sheriff Hans Miller says the shooting stemmed from a love triangle, as Price’s estranged wife was living with Curry.
The shooting happened at the Harbor Point RV Community.
