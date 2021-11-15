Advertisement

Man charged in Sneads Ferry murder due in court

John Price Jr.
John Price Jr.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man charged with killing another man back in 2018 will be in court Monday.

John Price, Jr. is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court Monday at 2 p.m.

Price is charged with murdering 54-year-old Wayne Curry in Sneads Ferry on May 9th, 2018. Sheriff Hans Miller says the shooting stemmed from a love triangle, as Price’s estranged wife was living with Curry.

The shooting happened at the Harbor Point RV Community.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash at the intersection in front of PCC.
Police investigating Winterville crash
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Search continues Sunday for two runaway teenagers
ECU 30, MEMPHIS 29 FINAL/OVERTIME
ECU football edges Memphis in overtime to become bowl eligible for first time since 2014
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Officials request community help to find missing teenage girls
Gavel on sounding block
Man charged with Sneads Ferry murder has court Monday

Latest News

School lockdown generic photo.
Martin County Schools to hold lockdown drills
(Source: WALB)
Intersections being converted to all-way stops in Greene, Lenoir counties
NCEL 11-14-21
NCEL 11-14-21
Players win record high $10.3 million in single drawing, with 0-0-0-0 numbers