Lenoir Community College breaks ground on health sciences center
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir Community College held an event today to celebrate an expansion on campus.
A groundbreaking was held for the Floyd Health Sciences Center.
With the expansion, Lenoir Community College is investing $7.4 million for the renovation and expansion of an existing building to make the new health sciences center on campus.
That funding includes $5.4 million from the Connect NC Bond and $2 million from a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
When the building is finished, it will be 30,000 square feet, have 8 classrooms, 2 conference rooms and 7 labs fully equipped with state-of-the-art simulators and equipment.
It will create a medical arena for programs like dental, nursing, radiography and others.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.