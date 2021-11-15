Advertisement

Lenoir Community College breaks ground on health sciences center

Lenoir Community College health sciences center
Lenoir Community College health sciences center(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt and WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir Community College held an event today to celebrate an expansion on campus.

A groundbreaking was held for the Floyd Health Sciences Center.

With the expansion, Lenoir Community College is investing $7.4 million for the renovation and expansion of an existing building to make the new health sciences center on campus.

That funding includes $5.4 million from the Connect NC Bond and $2 million from a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

When the building is finished, it will be 30,000 square feet, have 8 classrooms, 2 conference rooms and 7 labs fully equipped with state-of-the-art simulators and equipment.

It will create a medical arena for programs like dental, nursing, radiography and others.

