Lenoir Community College breaks ground on health sciences center

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir Community College held an event today to celebrate an expansion on campus.

A groundbreaking was held for the Floyd Health Sciences Center.

With the expansion, Lenoir Community College is investing $7.4 million for the renovation and expansion of an existing building to make the new health sciences center on campus.

That funding includes $5.4 million from the Connect NC Bond and $2 million from a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

“It is terrific. It is going to allow us to grow our health sciences programs. We hope to grow them and add others in the future.”

When the building is finished, it will be 30,000 square feet, have 8 classrooms, 2 conference rooms and 7 labs fully equipped with state-of-the-art simulators and equipment.

It will create a medical arena for programs like dental, nursing, radiography and others.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.