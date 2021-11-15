Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright, cool, and breezy today; Freeze tonight

Widespread frosts and freezes are likely overnight
By Phillip Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Freeze Watch is in effect for all but Downeast Carteret County and the Outer Banks tonight. Sunny skies and a cool northwest breeze will blow Monday afternoon. Wind gusts will reach as high as 20 mph for inland areas while the coast could see speeds up to 30 mph through sunset. Winds will go calm late tonight allowing temperatures to bottom out in the upper 20s well inland with low to mid 30s most places.

Warmer weather will follow Wednesday and Thursday with the mercury jumping into the 70s ahead of the next cold front. The front will be moisture starved with only isolated showers coming through Thursday night as the front moves through.

The moderate drought most of us find ourselves in will continue through the week.

Monday

Cool, sunny and breezy. Highs will reach 58°. Wind: NW15 G25.

Monday Night - Freeze Watch

Clear and cold. Inland frost likely. Low: 32° Wind: NW 3-7.

Tuesday

Sunrise frost for inland counties. Sunny afternoon leads highs back to 62°. Wind: SW7.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash at the intersection in front of PCC.
Police investigating Winterville crash
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Search continues Sunday for two runaway teenagers
One teen killed, four others injured in North Carolina crash
ECU 30, MEMPHIS 29 FINAL/OVERTIME
ECU football edges Memphis in overtime to become bowl eligible for first time since 2014
Gavel on sounding block
Man charged with Sneads Ferry murder has court Monday

Latest News

Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
D.A. again opposes release of man convicted of raping pregnant woman
Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
Shane Anthony Sharpe, of Taylorsville, was killed in the collapse of a 10-foot deep trench at...
Company fined $39k in trench collapse that killed Alexander County worker
School lockdown generic photo.
Martin County Schools to hold lockdown drills