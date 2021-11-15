Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright, cool, and breezy today; Freeze tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Freeze Watch is in effect for all but Downeast Carteret County and the Outer Banks tonight. Sunny skies and a cool northwest breeze will blow Monday afternoon. Wind gusts will reach as high as 20 mph for inland areas while the coast could see speeds up to 30 mph through sunset. Winds will go calm late tonight allowing temperatures to bottom out in the upper 20s well inland with low to mid 30s most places.

Warmer weather will follow Wednesday and Thursday with the mercury jumping into the 70s ahead of the next cold front. The front will be moisture starved with only isolated showers coming through Thursday night as the front moves through.

The moderate drought most of us find ourselves in will continue through the week.

Monday

Cool, sunny and breezy. Highs will reach 58°. Wind: NW15 G25.

Monday Night - Freeze Watch

Clear and cold. Inland frost likely. Low: 32° Wind: NW 3-7.

Tuesday

Sunrise frost for inland counties. Sunny afternoon leads highs back to 62°. Wind: SW7.

