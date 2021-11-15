Intersections being converted to all-way stops in Greene, Lenoir counties

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two intersections in the east will be converted into all-way stops this week.

The Department of Transportation will convert the intersection of N.C. 91 and Meadow Road in Greene County into an all-way stop Monday. Currently, drivers on N.C. 91 will not stop.

DOT crews will convert Hugo Road at Grifton-Hugo Road in Lenoir County into an all-way stop on Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Hugo Road will not stop.

Officials say all-way stops are an efficient and cost-effective way to improve safety at intersections and reduce the risk of serious crashes. The DOT says it has been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77%.

