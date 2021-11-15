Advertisement

Intersections being converted to all-way stops in Greene, Lenoir counties

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two intersections in the east will be converted into all-way stops this week.

The Department of Transportation will convert the intersection of N.C. 91 and Meadow Road in Greene County into an all-way stop Monday. Currently, drivers on N.C. 91 will not stop.

DOT crews will convert Hugo Road at Grifton-Hugo Road in Lenoir County into an all-way stop on Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Hugo Road will not stop.

Officials say all-way stops are an efficient and cost-effective way to improve safety at intersections and reduce the risk of serious crashes. The DOT says it has been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77%.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash at the intersection in front of PCC.
Police investigating Winterville crash
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Search continues Sunday for two runaway teenagers
ECU 30, MEMPHIS 29 FINAL/OVERTIME
ECU football edges Memphis in overtime to become bowl eligible for first time since 2014
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Officials request community help to find missing teenage girls
Gavel on sounding block
Man charged with Sneads Ferry murder has court Monday

Latest News

NCEL 11-14-21
NCEL 11-14-21
Players win record high $10.3 million in single drawing, with 0-0-0-0 numbers
One teen killed, four others injured in North Carolina crash
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, November 14th at 7:00pm