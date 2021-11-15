Advertisement

Havelock police investigating fatal shooting

Havelock Police
Havelock Police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Havelock police charged Eric Ericson, 39, with an open count of murder. He’s accused of fatally shooting Joseph Scarangella Jr., 66, on Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

Police say they found Scarangella fatally shot at a home on Kyle Drive. Three people lived in the home, including Ericson’s mother and Scarangella’s sister. Officers say no one else was hurt.

Ericson is set to make his first appearance in court Monday. He is being held at the Craven County Jail without bond.

