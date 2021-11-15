Gas prices declining, says AAA Carolinas

N.C. (WITN) - Prices at the pump are starting to creep their way down, according to AAA Carolinas.

The organization says crude oil prices have begun to dip and local gas prices are beginning to follow suit.

In Washington, drivers can find gas for under $3 a gallon again at stations across the city.

However, AAA Carolinas says thanksgiving gas prices are expected to remain higher than last year.

The average gallon of gas in the Carolinas is $3.22.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.