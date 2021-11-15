Advertisement

Down East man charged with statutory rape of 13 year old

Carteret County deputies have charged Braxton Goodwin, Jr. with statutory rape of a child less...
Carteret County deputies have charged Braxton Goodwin, Jr. with statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Down East man is accused of raping a young teenager.

Carteret County deputies have charged Braxton Goodwin, Jr. with statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age.

Deputies say they began their investigation after a reported case of indecent liberties with a 13-year-old.

After a one-month investigation, detectives learned the accusations happened between 2019 and 2020.

The 45-year-old man from Gloucester remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash at the intersection in front of PCC.
Police investigating Winterville crash
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Search continues Sunday for two runaway teenagers
One teen killed, four others injured in North Carolina crash
ECU 30, MEMPHIS 29 FINAL/OVERTIME
ECU football edges Memphis in overtime to become bowl eligible for first time since 2014
Gavel on sounding block
Man charged with Sneads Ferry murder has court Monday

Latest News

Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
D.A. again opposes release of man convicted of raping pregnant woman
Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
Shane Anthony Sharpe, of Taylorsville, was killed in the collapse of a 10-foot deep trench at...
Company fined $39k in trench collapse that killed Alexander County worker
John Price Jr.
Man charged in Sneads Ferry murder due in court