Down East man charged with statutory rape of 13 year old

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Down East man is accused of raping a young teenager.

Carteret County deputies have charged Braxton Goodwin, Jr. with statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age.

Deputies say they began their investigation after a reported case of indecent liberties with a 13-year-old.

After a one-month investigation, detectives learned the accusations happened between 2019 and 2020.

The 45-year-old man from Gloucester remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

