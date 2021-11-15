Advertisement

Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers

In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain is keeping some designer brands out of your favorite discount stores right now.

There is very little unsold clothing sitting around.

Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

Brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Carter’s and Steve Madden are saying they’re stepping away from those discount stores.

Brands were already moving away from these companies pre-pandemic. They say it’s the least profitable outlet and dilutes the brand’s image.

But TJ Maxx says not to worry, stores will be “frequently updated with new and on-trend items.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash at the intersection in front of PCC.
Police investigating Winterville crash
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Search continues Sunday for two runaway teenagers
One teen killed, four others injured in North Carolina crash
ECU 30, MEMPHIS 29 FINAL/OVERTIME
ECU football edges Memphis in overtime to become bowl eligible for first time since 2014
Gavel on sounding block
Man charged with Sneads Ferry murder has court Monday

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
LIVE: Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
Macie Stevens
POLICE: Teen missing from Morehead City
The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?