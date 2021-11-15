Advertisement

Company fined $39k in trench collapse that killed Alexander County worker

Shane Anthony Sharpe, of Taylorsville, was killed in the collapse of a 10-foot deep trench at...
Shane Anthony Sharpe, of Taylorsville, was killed in the collapse of a 10-foot deep trench at an Alexander County shopping center.(WBTV photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLORSVILLE, ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - A construction company has been fined $39,200 by the North Carolina Department of Labor for a trench collapse that killed a worker in May.

Shane Anthony Sharpe, of Taylorsville, was killed in the collapse of a 10-foot deep trench at an Alexander County shopping center. Crews were working on a drainage line.

The collapse occurred in a parking lot outside Big D’s Diner & Country Store on Highway 64/90. After a six-month investigation, the Department of Labor levied $39,200 in penalties against the contractor on the job, Barnes Backhoe & Grading Inc.

Attempts to reach the company were unsuccessful.

