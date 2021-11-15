Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy today; Frost to follow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The light southerly breeze of the weekend will be swinging around to the northwest early Monday morning. Not only will winds shift, but because the high pressure system near the South Carolina coast will weaken, wind speeds will increase to 10 to 15 mph sustained. Wind gusts will reach as high as 20 mph for inland areas while the coast could see speeds up to 30 mph. Highs will struggle to come within ten degrees of normal in the afternoon, maxing out in the mid to upper 50s.

A widespread Freeze Warning is also expected Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop down to near 32°. Coastal communities will likely dodge the frost, but everyone else should expect a more wintry feel as we wake up Tuesday. Highs will rebound quickly Tuesday, returning to the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Warmer weather will follow Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Friday’s rain showers.

The moderate drought most of us find ourselves in will continue through the week. Our next round of rain will arrive at the tail end of the upcoming work week.

Monday

Cool, sunny and breezy. Highs will reach 56°. Wind: NW15 G25.

Monday Night

Clear and cold. Inland frost likely. Low: 32° Wind: NW 3-7.

Tuesday

Sunrise frost for inland counties. Sunny afternoon leads highs back to 62°. Wind: SW7.

