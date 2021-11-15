Advertisement

Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak

By Associated Press and STEVE REED
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Terry Rozier had a big jump-ball win and made two late free throws to help the Charlotte Hornets snap the Golden State Warriors’ winning streak at seven, 106-102 on Sunday night.

Rozier finished with 20 points, Miles Bridges had 22, LaMelo Ball added 21, and Cody Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Hornets have won three straight after a five-game skid.

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points for Golden State, and Stephen Curry added 24 points and 10 assists in his annual homecoming game. Coming off an eight-game homestand, the Warriors dropped to 11-2.

