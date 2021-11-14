Advertisement

Search continues Sunday for two runaway teenagers

Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers(Martin County sheriff's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials told WITN Sunday morning the search is still on for two teenagers they say ran away from a group home on Roy Beach Rd.

Chief Deputy Drew Robinson said there are no updates on the whereabouts of the two 16-year-olds.

The names of the girls are Destiny Shyrier and Tavionna Smallwood.

Shyrier is described as a Black teenager last seen wearing a brown bonnet with black pants.

Smallwood is also described as a Black teenager, she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Officials ask if you have seen either of the two to contact Martin Central Communications at (252) 789-4555 or the Martin County sheriff’s office at (252) 789-4500.

