Greenville teen defies medical odds and celebrates her birthday

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Greenville family is celebrating the life of their teenager, Jazmine Carr, but unlike other teens, Jazmine is defying medical odds each time this day rolls around.

At 15 months old, Jazmine was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type I, a central nervous system genetic disorder. She is wheelchair bound and uses an augmentative device to communicate called a Tobii Dynavox System.

“They normally see children live around 2 years old with type one, but God has blessed us to have her turn 13 today,” said Regina Carr, Jazmine’s mother.

For the birthday party, Jazmine was brought outside and cars of family, friends, and naighbors drove by to give her a honk and a smile.

Jazmine is one of eight children for Regina. Her younger brother, Jayden, has also been diagnosed with SMA. He is on a ventilator.

Regina says her family’s situation is the perfect example of the saying, “It takes a village.”

“It’s just overwhelming support because taking care of two handicapped children, and raising eight children total by myself, I need that support,” said Regina Carr. “It gets tough, but we make it through the day and keep on going.”

Jazmine’s family says she is full of love, attitude, and spunk. Together they continue to reply on each other to keep going, all the way until they can celebrate another birthday for Jazmine.

This year, Jazmine rang in her teenage years with a new hairstyle.

“So, we went from pink to purple to now blue,” said Regina Carr, “and she wants it in her hair every day!”

According to the SMA Foundation, only one in every 6,000 to 10,000 people are born with this disease, making the condition rare.

