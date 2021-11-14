Charter school uses grant money to buy physical education equipment

ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WITN) -One charter school here in the east received a grant from a big box store.

The Walmart Community Grants Team and Walmart Store in Grantsboro announced Arapahoe Charter School was selected to get a $1,500 grant.

According to the school, health and physical education teacher, Jessica Coleman applied for the grant. Coleman plans to use the funds to buy a class set of pedometers.

“This will be a great tool to track students participation and fitness level during PE. It will allow me to collect data on our students to objectively grade during each class as well as upload their steps for their time during PE class,”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.