Carolina Hurricanes beat St. Louis Blues Saturday

Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2.

Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period.

Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists.

Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.

Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues.

Joel Hofer, playing in his second NHL game, had 21 saves.

