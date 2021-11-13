WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Playoffs Round 2, Part 1
JPII falls in state final, Rose and Jacksonville advance in 3A
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS ROUND 2
Class 1A East
Chocowinity Southside 42, Gaston KIPP Pride 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 36, North Edgecombe 8
North Moore 30, Gates County 8
Northampton County 69, Warren County 6
Pender County 54, West Columbus 6
Perquimans 38, Riverside Martin 26
Tarboro 48, Southeast Halifax 7
Class 2A East
East Duplin 39, Clinton 22
Nash Central 13, South Granville 6
Princeton 41, Kinston 31
St. Pauls 44, Roanoke Rapids 36, OT
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, West Craven 21
Washington 48, Burlington Cummings 40
Whiteville 56, Warsaw Kenan 0
Class 3A East
Eastern Alamance 21, Havelock 6
Fayetteville Seventy-First 29, Burlington Williams 28, OT
Fayetteville Westover 40, North Brunswick 21
Greenville Rose 34, Fayetteville Sanford 28
Jacksonville 21, Wilson Hunt 20
Lee County 42, Southern Nash 24
Northern Nash 39, Smithfield-Selma 21
Scotland 41, West Carteret 21
Class 4A East
Cary Panther Creek 14, Wake Forest 13
Clayton Cleveland 62, Wilmington Laney 20
Knightdale 26, Fayetteville Pine Forest 14
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Wake Forest Heritage 24
Raleigh Leesville Road 19, Richmond County 14
Raleigh Millbrook 14, Durham Hillside 8
Rolesville 69, New Bern 49
Wilmington Hoggard 6, Hope Mills South View 0
NCISAA Division I 8-Man
Championship
Cary Christian 72, John Paul II Catholic 48
