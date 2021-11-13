Advertisement

WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Playoffs Round 2, Part 1

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS ROUND 2

Class 1A East

Chocowinity Southside 42, Gaston KIPP Pride 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 36, North Edgecombe 8

North Moore 30, Gates County 8

Northampton County 69, Warren County 6

Pender County 54, West Columbus 6

Perquimans 38, Riverside Martin 26

Tarboro 48, Southeast Halifax 7

Class 2A East

East Duplin 39, Clinton 22

Nash Central 13, South Granville 6

Princeton 41, Kinston 31

St. Pauls 44, Roanoke Rapids 36, OT

Wallace-Rose Hill 56, West Craven 21

Washington 48, Burlington Cummings 40

Whiteville 56, Warsaw Kenan 0

Class 3A East

Eastern Alamance 21, Havelock 6

Fayetteville Seventy-First 29, Burlington Williams 28, OT

Fayetteville Westover 40, North Brunswick 21

Greenville Rose 34, Fayetteville Sanford 28

Jacksonville 21, Wilson Hunt 20

Lee County 42, Southern Nash 24

Northern Nash 39, Smithfield-Selma 21

Scotland 41, West Carteret 21

Class 4A East

Cary Panther Creek 14, Wake Forest 13

Clayton Cleveland 62, Wilmington Laney 20

Knightdale 26, Fayetteville Pine Forest 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Wake Forest Heritage 24

Raleigh Leesville Road 19, Richmond County 14

Raleigh Millbrook 14, Durham Hillside 8

Rolesville 69, New Bern 49

Wilmington Hoggard 6, Hope Mills South View 0

NCISAA Division I 8-Man

Championship

Cary Christian 72, John Paul II Catholic 48

