U.S. Coast Guard to host a safety boating class Saturday

ORIENTAL , N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is hosting a class teaching the required knowledge of operating a boat.

Auxiliary instructors will teach a variety of topics including before getting underway, navigating the waterways, operating your vessel safely, legal requirements of boating and handling boating emergencies.

Many insurance companies offer discounts for boat insurance for completing the course.

The course will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on 402 Freemason Street in Oriental, NC.

The course is $25 which includes the textbook, certificate of completion and a wallet card.

Anyone born in 1988 or later, must complete an approved boating education course before operating any vessel propelled by a motor of 10 HP or greater.

