Police investigating Winterville crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning near Pitt Community College in Winterville.

Winterville Police said a car traveled southbound and hit another car that rolled over from the impact. The names of the drivers involved and their conditions are unknown.

Officer Harrell said the scene is still an active investigation and more information will be released on Monday.

