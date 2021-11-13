Officials request community help to find missing teenage girls
Published: Nov. 13, 2021
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN)- Officials are asking for your help finding two teenage girls after deputies say they ran away from a group home.
The names of the girls are Destiny Shyrier and Tavionna Smallwood, according to the Martin County sheriff’s office.
Shyrier is described as a Black teenager last seen wearing a brown bonnet with black pants.
Smallwood is also described as a Black teenager, she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Both are 16-years-old.
Officials ask if you have seen either of the two to contact Martin Central Communications at (252) 789-4555 or the Martin County sheriff’s office at (252) 789-4500.
