New historic audio tours now available in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for a way to learn more about Washington, there is now a new and fun way to do it.

People gathered Friday for the ribbon cutting of the new Washington self-guided audio tours.

By scanning a QR code or by going to Washingtonncaudiotours.com, you can use your smartphone to do a self-guided tour of historical locations and sites.

As of right now, you can take a tour of the East Side Harbor District and the West Side Harbor District. Next week you can check out the African American historic tour, Historic Port of Washington tour, or the Washington Haunt Ghost Walk.

Scott Campbell with Washington NC Audio Tours, says, “It definitely introduces people to the area, not just the waterfront, which of course is spectacular, it’s really our crown jewel. But we have a lot of different things that happen here in Washington and this will help expose the great things to a lot of people.”

Each tour lasts anywhere from an hour to two hours and costs $7.25 per tour.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.