Jones County Heritage Festival to honor Veterans on Saturday

Heritage Festival
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jones County is hosting their first Annual Veterans Day Appreciation during the opening ceremony at the Heritage Festival. The opening ceremony will begin the festival at 9 a.m. and end at 9:30 a.m.

Jones County has about 900 Military Veterans and this event is significant because there has never been any official appreciation or acknowledgements on Veterans Day or Veterans Day weekend.

The festival will feature amusements, inflatables and concessions. The Heritage festival runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds on 236 S King Street in Trenton.

