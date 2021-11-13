Advertisement

ECU football edges Memphis in overtime to become bowl eligible for first time since 2014

Pirates 30, Tigers 29 (OT)
ECU football tops Memphis to become Bowl eligible
ECU football tops Memphis to become Bowl eligible(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team stopped a 2-point conversion in overtime as they edged Memphis 30-29 to earn their 6th win of the season. It makes the Pirates bowl eligible for the first time since the 2014 season.

Keaton Mitchell ran in a 24-yard touchdown on the Pirates possession in overtime. The kick by Owen Daffer was good giving them the 30-23 lead. Memphis scored on a 21-yard run in overtime to get it to 30-29. But the Pirates called time out to ice the Tigers Kicker. Memphis decided to go for two and the pass dropped incomplete to the turf to clinch the victory.

Pirates had taken the lead late 4th quarter on a short score by Rahjai Harris. But the Tigers came down the field and tied the game up at 23 on a late field goal to force overtime.

ECU improves to 6-4 on the season. The Pirates have won three straight AAC games. ECU next plays at Navy next Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tipp-Y-Toe Heaven Foot Spa
Electrical problem sparks Greenville spa fire
Vidant Health to become ECU Health under joint operating agreement
State troopers said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 264 near North...
US 264 reopens after crash involving tractor trailer, pickup pulling boat, and third vehicle
Governor Cooper grants Dontae Sharpe’s pardon request
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Rocky Mount

Latest News

WITN END ZONE PART ONE PLAYOFFS 2021 ROUND 2
WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Playoffs Round 2, Part 1
WITN END ZONE PART 2 PLAYOFF RD 2
WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Playoffs Round 2 - Part 2
ECU MEN'S BASKETBALL TOPS CANISIUS
ECU men’s basketball tops Canisius, women fall again on the road
ECU Canisius Men's Basketball