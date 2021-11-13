ECU football edges Memphis in overtime to become bowl eligible for first time since 2014

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team stopped a 2-point conversion in overtime as they edged Memphis 30-29 to earn their 6th win of the season. It makes the Pirates bowl eligible for the first time since the 2014 season.

Keaton Mitchell ran in a 24-yard touchdown on the Pirates possession in overtime. The kick by Owen Daffer was good giving them the 30-23 lead. Memphis scored on a 21-yard run in overtime to get it to 30-29. But the Pirates called time out to ice the Tigers Kicker. Memphis decided to go for two and the pass dropped incomplete to the turf to clinch the victory.

Pirates had taken the lead late 4th quarter on a short score by Rahjai Harris. But the Tigers came down the field and tied the game up at 23 on a late field goal to force overtime.

ECU improves to 6-4 on the season. The Pirates have won three straight AAC games. ECU next plays at Navy next Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.