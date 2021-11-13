Dinosaur Adventure comes to Greenville convention center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dinosaur Adventure has arrived in Greenville this weekend.

Organizers say the Dinosaur Adventure is a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and lots of family fun.

The event will be at the Greenville Convention Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Organizers advise people to purchase tickets in advance online as they expect sell outs.

Tickets start at $25 each. Child admission also includes three free activity tickets.

