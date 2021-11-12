Winterville marks Veterans Day with downtown ceremony

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Downtown Winterville welcomed dozens of visitors to observe Veterans Day Thursday afternoon.

The South Central High JROTC presented the colors outside of the Public Safety Building while Lieutenant Colonel Robyn Bochringer with the ECU ROTC program gave the keynote address.

Bochringer addressed the serious issue of military suicides. She encouraged the crowd to care for our Veterans and to help them seek support when needed.

Winterville Police Chief Ryan Willhite is also a retired Marine Corps Sergeant Major and says serving in the military is a unique experience that he was proud to be a part of.

Willhite says, “We were happy to do it. We’d all do it again if we could be younger again, but there’s a next generation out there doing it right now and we really appreciate their service as well.”

Local music group, The Tim Sutton Trio, also sang patriotic music for the crowd.

