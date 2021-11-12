Advertisement

Vidant Health to become ECU Health under joint operating agreement

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina’s largest health care provider is changing its name as part of a joint operating agreement with East Carolina University.

ECU trustees this morning approved the agreement between the Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health.

Both will retain their separate legal entities, but the majority of Vidant locations will rebrand to ECU Health.

When asked what name Vidant Medical Center would take, a Vidant spokesman told WITN “specific information related to the brand will be announced in 2022″.

ECU says the Brody School of Medicine will keep its name.

In June, ECU named Vidant Health’s CEO as the medical school dean which was seen as the first step in the two entities working together.

Today’s agreement must still be approved by the Vidant Health Board of Directors, Vidant Medical Center Board of Trustees, the Pitt County Commissioners, and the University of North Carolina Board of Governors.

If approved, the change would take effect on January 1st.

