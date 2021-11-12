Advertisement

Veterans Day observance held at Greenville Town Common

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -More than a hundred people gathered at the Greenville Town Common Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.

Retired and active duty service members joined civilians at the Veterans Memorial and honored the service of all branches of the military.

One of the keynote speakers was the administrator of the Greenville VA health Clinic who thanked Veterans for their service and said that she is honored to serve them now.

Other speakers included Mayor PJ Connelly, Congressman Greg Murphy and State Senator Don Davis. They all expressed their commitment to fight for Veterans rights and benefits.

Navy Veteran Jerry Leatherwood says, “Veterans Day every year, we appreciate what everybody in Greenville does, what they do for us, and it just means a lot.

The Town Common gathering has become an annual Veterans Day tradition.

