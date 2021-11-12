Advertisement

US 264 reopens after crash involving tractor trailer, pickup pulling boat, and third vehicle

State troopers said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 264 near North Grimesland Bridge Road.(Ryan Hendrickson)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a major Pitt County highway was shut down for several hours Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer, a pickup pulling a boat, and another vehicle.

State troopers said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 264 near North Grimesland Bridge Road.

They said Kenneth Hayes of Engelhard was heading toward Greenville on the highway when he made a left turn into the path of the tractor tractor and the pickup pulling the boat.

The Highway Patrol says both the tractor trailer and the pickup truck hit Hayes’ vehicle.

The 49-year-old man was taken to Vidant Medical Center with what troopers say were non-life-threatening injuries. The people in the other vehicles were not injured.

Hayes was charged with failure to yield.

The eastbound side of the highway was closed for about 2-1/2 hours.

