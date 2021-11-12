Spa catches on fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spa caught fire early Friday morning.

Greenville Fire-Rescue says a fire broke out at Tipp-Y-Toe Heaven Foot Spa around 7:30 a.m. Officials say no one was inside and all the surrounding businesses were closed at the time.

The business is located inside the Pirates Pointe Shopping Center on Greenville Boulevard.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building. At least two dozen firefighters responded to the scene along with Greenville police.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.