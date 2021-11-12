Advertisement

Spa catches on fire in Greenville

Tipp-Y-Toe Heaven Foot Spa
Tipp-Y-Toe Heaven Foot Spa(Liz Bateson)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spa caught fire early Friday morning.

Greenville Fire-Rescue says a fire broke out at Tipp-Y-Toe Heaven Foot Spa around 7:30 a.m. Officials say no one was inside and all the surrounding businesses were closed at the time.

The business is located inside the Pirates Pointe Shopping Center on Greenville Boulevard.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building. At least two dozen firefighters responded to the scene along with Greenville police.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a dog killed a baby at this Kenly home early Wednesday.
Police: Kenly infant killed in pit bull attack
Second night of protests outside Theta Chi fraternity house
Second night of protests to get ECU fraternity removed from campus
Police were called just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to The Davis Apartments on East 10th Street.
Police investigate morning homicide at Greenville apartment complex
Dr. Phil Rogers addresses protests at the Theta Chi Fraternity.
ECU chancellor speaks for first time on protests at Theta Chi
Cam Newton returns to Carolina
Panthers announce signing of Cam Newton, bring back QB to replace injured Darnold

Latest News

Ricky Hines | Veronica Roberson
Recount doesn’t change outcome of Winterville’s mayor race
Power outage stops operations at RDU
Kirbi
Saving Graces: Kirbi
March from Maysville to New Bern raises awareness of Veteran suicide