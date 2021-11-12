Advertisement

Saving Graces: Kirbi

Kirbi
Kirbi(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from the Saving Graces 4 Felines is Kirbi.

Kirbi was found with his two siblings living among a group of community cats. Volunteers say he is playful, curious and is always exploring and trying new things.

Volunteers say he gets along well with other cats and would do best in a home with other pets, but single adoption will be considered.

If you are interested, you can apply online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

Saving Graces 4 Felines is also looking for volunteers to foster pets.

