Recount doesn’t change outcome of Winterville’s mayor race

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recount Friday morning didn’t change the outcome of a very close race for mayor of one Pitt County town.

Winterville Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Hines will be the town’s next mayor.

On election night, Hines had a one-vote advantage over Councilwoman Veronica Roberson.

After a vote canvass by the Pitt County Board of Elections, Hines picked up two more votes, leading Roberson 456 to 453.

Roberson asked for a recount and the spread changed to 455 to 452.

Current Mayor Doug Jackson chose not to seek another term.

