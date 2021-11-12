Advertisement

Power outage stops operations at RDU

(WIBW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A power outage stopped operations at the main terminal at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday morning.

Airport officials say ticketing, security and other systems have been impacted at Terminal 2 for hours. The outage was first reported around 4 a.m.

Reports say the outage was due to a water leaking onto an electrical box.

Contractors have restored about two-thirds of operating systems as of 9 a.m. Travelers are asked to contact their airline for flight status before coming to the airport.

Terminal 1, which services Southwest, is unaffected.

