Power outage stops operations at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A power outage stopped operations at the main terminal at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday morning.

Airport officials say ticketing, security and other systems have been impacted at Terminal 2 for hours. The outage was first reported around 4 a.m.

Reports say the outage was due to a water leaking onto an electrical box.

Two-thirds of Terminal 2's operating systems have been restored and some gates are now operational. We appreciate your patience as we continue to resolve the power disruption. Travelers should continue to expect long lines; check with your airline for updated flight status. — RDU Airport (@RDUAirport) November 12, 2021

Contractors have restored about two-thirds of operating systems as of 9 a.m. Travelers are asked to contact their airline for flight status before coming to the airport.

Terminal 1, which services Southwest, is unaffected.

