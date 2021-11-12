March from Maysville to New Bern raises awareness of Veteran suicide

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A 22-mile march with active-duty Marines, Veterans, and civilians to bring awareness to Veteran suicide rates took place on Veterans day from Maysville to New Bern.

The 22-miles signifies the 22 Veterans in the U.S. who take their lives each day.

The hike started at 4:30 a.m. in Maysville and ended at the field of flags at Union Point Park in New Bern after 6:00 p.m.

More than 200 people participated.

Adin Colon organized the march and says, “The eastern North Carolina community, Craven County, Jones County, they have stepped up. Again, we had 10 people last year. This year, we have 216. And so what this does, is it not only raises awareness to those Veteran suicides but it also creates locally funded programs that impact the lives of Veterans in our area. Veteran spouses in our area, as well as active duty in our area.”

Elizabeth Hartman, Commander for American Legion Post 539, says in the past two months, they put two Veterans in apartments and hotels to get them off the street. She says they’ve also provided groceries, food for service animals and financial support for Vietnam widows in school.

All the proceeds from the march will go towards Veteran suicide prevention programs in the Craven County area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.