Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Showers departing; More 70s Friday afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front will move quickly through eastern North Carolina Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms will move offshore by 7:00am with just a stray lingering shower or two through midday. The rain will be a welcome sight as all counties in Eastern N.C. are either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought. Rainfall totals will be concentrated a bit higher on the eastern side of Highway 17, where totals could reach as high as half an inch to a full inch. Communities along and west of highway 17 will likely see 0.25″ or less.

The front will clear the Outer Banks around noon Friday, leaving us with plenty of sunshine as we wrap up the work week and head to the weekend. Sunny skies will follow the shift in winds Friday afternoon.

