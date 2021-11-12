ECU trustees approve various fee increases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s going to get more expensive to live, eat and park at East Carolina University next fall.

ECU’s trustees Friday approved plans to raise some student fees for the 2022-23 school year.

Among the increases are a 5.67% average jump for dining fees, a 2.96% average increase for housing, and a 2% average hike for parking.

The board also gave preliminary approval to increases in several dental school fees. Those increases must be approved by the UNC Board of Governors.

They include:

• Dental Housing Fee Increase by $195

• Preclinical Materials Fee Increase to $450 per student

• Dental Risk Management Fee Increase by $4

• Electronic Textbook Fee Increase by $117

• American Student Dental Association Fee Increase by $10

While the fee increases were approved, there are no increases in tuition, according to an ECU spokeswoman.

