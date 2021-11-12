ECU heads to Memphis planning to give no quarter to potent Tigers offense

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is on the road in Memphis this week. Both teams are 5-4. Both neck and neck in the American standings. The Pirates defense will be called on to give no quarter to the Tigers, as they have done to the bulls and owls the last two times out.

“The volume that we take into a game is probably as much as I’ve ever taken into a game defensively. The kids can handle it,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “It’s not the scheme as much as how they play. The physicality, the high effort, the intensity, that bunch they love the way we played together. The embrace that style of play.”

“We have a real tight bond, especially going through COVID and everything together,” says ECU defensive lineman Elijah Morris, “We got a lot more experience that you helped us build and helped us to really figure out how to play college football.” ﻿

The Pirates’ D has a big test with Memphis. They have the conference’s leading receiver Calvin Austin III and one of the top passers in Seth Henigan.

“Our main thing is to shutting them out,” says ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “We want to give the ball back to our office. So, three and out. Or getting off the field on fourth down that’s our main objective.”

The way the defense has been playing has fueled the ECU offense.

“Those guys are ballin’. They have been balling all year,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “They are hard workers. Coach Harrell has got those guys rolling. We knew it was only a matter of time before they started playing the way they have.”

The Pirates have the conference’s top rusher Keaton Mitchell. He needs 98 yards to hit 1000 this week for the season.

“We worry about that stat stuff after the season,” says Houston, “It always just kind of takes care of itself.”

Although the number on most people’s minds is 6. If ECU wins Saturday it will be their 6th win, their best season since 2014 and traditionally, that makes them bowl eligible.

“They all know it. Believe me they know it. Everyone in Greenville knows it,” says Houston, ‘But we are playing a very good Memphis team. We have to go to there, it’s an early kick off, and we’ll see if we’re good enough.”

ECU is currently 5 point favorites. They will kick off in Memphis at Noon on Saturday.

