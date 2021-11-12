Advertisement

Drought conditions persisting even after last night’s rain

The dry season is proving to be a bit drier than normal
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are almost two and a half months into our “dry season” and our atmospheric conditions are overachieving. Nineteen counties in Eastern N.C. are currently under a moderate drought and those that aren’t under a moderate drought are in the ‘abnormally dry’ categorization. Rain did fall Thursday night and this morning, and while the Outer Banks saw totals reach between 1-4″, most of the East received less than half an inch.

A look at drought conditions across Eastern N.C. as of 11-12.
A look at drought conditions across Eastern N.C. as of 11-12.(WITN Weather)

Since November 1st, we’ve seen 0.37″ of rain at Pitt-Greenville Airport, and that is including the 0.10″ that fell earlier this morning. This puts us almost a full inch drier than normal. For those of you itching for some rain, it will be a lengthy wait as we are looking dry until next Friday.

Long range winter prognostications from the Climate Prediction Center also paint a bleak picture for precipitation during the winter months. There is about a 33-50% chance we will see a drier than average winter. So as we head into the next few months, be careful when burning and never throw lit cigarettes out the window.

