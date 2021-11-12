Driver dead after vehicle crash in Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A diver is dead after police said they crashed into a home.

Rocky Mount Police said it happened around 8:15 Thursday night near the intersection of E. Grand Ave. and E. Highland Avenue.

Officers said that Dennis Heath, 66, died at the scene.

Dennis Dickens, 40, was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic resconstruction is investigating the crash.

Anyone who has video footage or other information is asked to call police at 252-972-1411.

