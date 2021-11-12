Advertisement

Driver dead after vehicle crash in Rocky Mount

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A diver is dead after police said they crashed into a home.

Rocky Mount Police said it happened around 8:15 Thursday night near the intersection of E. Grand Ave. and E. Highland Avenue.

Officers said that Dennis Heath, 66, died at the scene.

Dennis Dickens, 40, was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic resconstruction is investigating the crash.

Anyone who has video footage or other information is asked to call police at 252-972-1411.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a dog killed a baby at this Kenly home early Wednesday.
Police: Kenly infant killed in pit bull attack
Dr. Phil Rogers addresses protests at the Theta Chi Fraternity.
ECU chancellor speaks for first time on protests at Theta Chi
Second night of protests outside Theta Chi fraternity house
Second night of protests to get ECU fraternity removed from campus
Police were called just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to The Davis Apartments on East 10th Street.
Police investigate morning homicide at Greenville apartment complex
Tipp-Y-Toe Heaven Foot Spa
Spa catches on fire in Greenville

Latest News

RDU recovering after hourslong power outage
First Alert Forecast November 11th
State troopers said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 264 near North...
US 264 reopens after crash involving tractor trailer, pickup pulling boat, and third vehicle
ECU trustees approve various fee increases