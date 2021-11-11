Advertisement

Veterans Day march raises awareness to veteran suicide rates

The Bong Center Received a $10,000 donation.(Gray)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 22-mile march with active duty Marines, veterans and civilians to bring awareness to veteran suicide rates.

The 22-miles signifies the 22 veterans in the U.S. who take their lives each day.

The hike started at 4:30 a.m. in Maysville and is ending at the field of flags at Union Point Park in New Bern.

American Legion Post #539 organized the event, which will run through 6:30 p.m., ending with a Veterans Day celebration.

