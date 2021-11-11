Advertisement

Veterans Day ceremonies happening across the east

Veterans Day
Veterans Day(KWCH)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many events are happening across the east to honor our nations heroes this Veterans Day.

Greenville is hosting a Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. at the Town Common. Keynote speakers include Senator Don Davis and Congressman Greg Murphy.

The Craven County Veterans’ Council will hold a free lunch for veterans and spouses at the Temple Baptist Church in New Bern from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

The Winterville Ruritans will hold a ceremony for veterans at 2 p.m. at the Winterville Public Safety Building.

State aquariums, including the Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, are offering free admission for veterans and their families. Families are asked to make reservations online in advance.

