Ribbon cut on multimillion dollar ECU research building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has cut the ribbon on its new state of the art health & sciences building.

The $90 million building on the corner of East 10th Street and Evans Street has been under construction since 20-19.

It will be the home for the ECU Department of Biology and ECU researchers.

Administrators are excited about the breakthroughs that will hopefully take place there.

“The importance of this particular building is the team science that can happen inside it. As you walk through it you see these big open labs, right? And so the students and the faculty are working side by side and they’re going to be able to share techniques, they’re going to be able to share ideas about how they’re approaching their different problems. And you’re going to end up with innovative ways to address problems of the region,” said Mike Van Scott, Interim Vice Chancellor for Research, Economic Development, and Engagement.

ECU originally said the building was supposed to open in July, but the university approved days added to the project as a result of weather, COVID, and supply chain delays.

