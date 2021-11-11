Advertisement

Police: Kenly infant killed in pit bull attack

Police say a dog killed a baby at this Kenly home early Wednesday.(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KENLY, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say an infant has died after being attacked by a dog.

News outlets report that Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson says a pit bull attacked the infant Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the infant’s death as an accident.

Police said they weren’t releasing any information about what happened out of respect for the family. The dog is in Johnston County Animal Control custody. It is not known who the dog belonged to.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also working on the case.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Police were called just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to The Davis Apartments on East 10th Street.
