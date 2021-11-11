Advertisement

Panthers announce signing of Cam Newton, bring back QB to replace injured Darnold

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers are bringing back their former MVP quarterback Cam Newton.

The team made the official announcement on Thursday.

Newton played in New England last season and was cut by the Patriots at the end of the preseason. According to reports it was based on him being unvaccinated. More reports say Newton is now vaccinated and that won’t play a role any more.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the details of the deal based on unnamed sources.

Sam Darnold is out 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury which prompted the move to bring Cam back.

The 32-year-old Newton joins P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley as the quarterbacks on the roster.

The Panthers are slated to face Arizona this week. The Cardinals are one of the best teams in the league and just a few days to prepare is a lot to ask of Newton.

They kick off on Sunday at 4:05 PM eastern time.

