Advertisement

Oubre scores 37 points, helps Hornets beat Grizzlies 118-108

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-best 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-108 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Oubre matched his career high with seven 3-points on nine attempts and broke the franchise record for points off the bench. Gordon Hayward added 25 points for Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball, who was coming off a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists Monday night in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, fell just short of his second consecutive triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points, 19 of them in the first quarter, and eight assists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to The Davis Apartments on East 10th Street.
Police investigate morning homicide at Greenville apartment complex
Second night of protests outside Theta Chi fraternity house
Second night of protests to get ECU fraternity removed from campus
Victim taken away by Greenville EMS
UPDATE: Greenville police continuing to search for Tuesday night shooter
Parents say special needs child bullied in public schools.
Parents say their special needs children bullied in Onslow County public schools
The county confirmed a person died at this farm on Tuesday.
Duplin County authorities confirm fire fatality

Latest News

Greene Central boys soccer advances to East Region final for the first time
Greene Central boys soccer reaches the region final for the first time.
Greene Central boys soccer advances to East Region final for the first time
Hastings, Jones, Padgett heading to Division-I programs
Farmville Central’s Amiya Joyner officially headed to the Pirates