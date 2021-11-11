Local athletes sign National Letters of Intent, Hastings, Jones, Padgett heading to Division-I programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early signing day for area high school star athletes. we caught up with a few of them.

J.H. Rose multiple time state champion swimmer Emma Hastings qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials. The distance swimmer chose to stay close to home but not too close to continue her career at NC State.

“A lot of phone calls, and with COVID you couldn’t really go visit anywhere officially. You kinda had to base how you felt energy from the team based on Zoom calls and stuff,” says NC State swimming commit Emma Hastings, “So it was like a new kind of level of trust you had to have which hasn’t been seen before in recruiting. So once I was able to take my recruiting trip I really was like 100 percent sure I made the right choice. "

In New Bern, the Epiphany School saw one of its top swimmers sign to head to the Big Ten at Wisconsin. Charlie Jones is a mid-distance swimmer who loves the 200 butterfly.

“Signing it my hand was shaking a little bit just cause just to know it’s finally happened. All the hard work leading up to it it’s all worth it now,” says Wisconsin swimming commit Charlie Jones, “I took my recruiting trip this June and I absolutely loved it. The campus, the coaches, really good academic opportunities, all the guys I met on the team were super friendly, super welcoming and made me feel like I wanted to be a part of that team.”

J.H. Rose also had its first ever division one lacrosse signing. Taylor Padgett signed on to join the ECU team for college. It’s exciting to be the first of hopefully many to make the jump.

“It feels very good. There’s been a couple of lacrosse people coming but I am the first D1 and I want to set a good example for my school,” says ECU lacrosse commit Taylor Padgett, “I mean it’s just in my hometown. Coach Moore has done a great job building the program even though it is kind of new. I’m just real excited to play here next year.”

New Bern also let us know of its signings Stephanie trippleton to Penn. State Beaver softball. Brycen Champey to Davidson baseball, and Chloe Leffler to Gardiner Webb women’s soccer. There will be another signing day next Wednesday.

This evening Manteo let us know Jamie Holton signed her Division-I National Letter of Intent to play Volleyball ⁦at The Citadel.

