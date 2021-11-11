Lawsuit: Andrew Brown ‘likely unarmed’ at time of shooting

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are new details in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. that captured national attention this spring.

The family of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies in April, has updated its lawsuit.

The updated complaint recently filed claims that the officers who were involved in serving Brown with drug warrants knew on April 21st that he would likely be unarmed. According to the family attorneys, the SBI investigative report also says two high ranking Pasquotank County deputies at the scene chose not to fire their weapon and neither thought Brown was armed.

One of the ranking officers say he did not feel threatened by Brown as he was attempting to drive away.

In the complaint, the attorneys say the SBI report reveals Investigator Mead fired his gun first, firing at least seven bullets.

The suit also claims Officer David Mead was concerned about the number of times he shot toward Brown and later admitted to the SBI he altered his gun before turning it into as evidence only after he was caught doing so on a body camera.

Brown family attorneys say District Attorney Andrew Womble knew all these details but still decided the deputies were justified in shooting Andrew Brown.

