Hope for the Warriors launches peer support group for veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When veterans return home from the service, the transition back into everyday life can be difficult.

In Jacksonville, veterans are helping each other through friendship. The Cohen Clinic at Hope for the Warriors is launching a peer-to-peer support group for post 9/11 veterans to connect, build support systems and cope with trauma.

Marine veteran Sergeant Major Lee Bonar says given recent events, including the pandemic, the Afghanistan withdrawal and this year marking 20 years since 9/11, it’s more important than ever that veterans lean on each other.

“It’s hard to put into words to someone who hasn’t had those experiences.. Having a peer to peer group with other veterans who have gone through a similar experiences, we can gain strength, hope and some tools from each other,” said Sgt. Maj. Bonar.

The support group meets every Thursday night from 5-7 p.m. in the community room at the Cohen Clinic in Jacksonville. Veterans can show up at any time during the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.