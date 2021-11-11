Honor Ridge Community in Greenville observes Veterans Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local housing authority recognized the military service of many of its residents Wednesday.

The Greenville Housing Authority hosted a Veterans Day service in the Honor Ridge Community.

The development prioritizes military service for residents and is home to dozens of veterans.

State Senator Don Davis gave the keynote address praising the service and sacrifices of Veterans and their families while those on hand were treated to sandwiches, snacks, and sweets.

Honor Ridge resident Selena Hood says it’s great to receive community support. “Makes us feel appreciated that’s for one thing. Thank God that somebody gives us recognition for all the dedication that we’ve done for this country.”

Each Veteran was also provided a free holiday turkey.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.