Advertisement

Honor Ridge Community in Greenville observes Veterans Day

The Greenville Housing Authority recognized the military service of its residents ahead of...
The Greenville Housing Authority recognized the military service of its residents ahead of Veterans Day.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local housing authority recognized the military service of many of its residents Wednesday.

The Greenville Housing Authority hosted a Veterans Day service in the Honor Ridge Community.

The development prioritizes military service for residents and is home to dozens of veterans.

State Senator Don Davis gave the keynote address praising the service and sacrifices of Veterans and their families while those on hand were treated to sandwiches, snacks, and sweets.

Honor Ridge resident Selena Hood says it’s great to receive community support. “Makes us feel appreciated that’s for one thing. Thank God that somebody gives us recognition for all the dedication that we’ve done for this country.”

Each Veteran was also provided a free holiday turkey.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim taken away by Greenville EMS
UPDATE: Greenville police continuing to search for Tuesday night shooter
ECU says the alleged drink tampering happened at the Theta Chi Frat House.
ECU: Alleged drink tampering at frat house led to sexual assault
A protest was held outside of the Theta Chi house Tuesday night following an ECU alert about...
Thousands sign petition to get ECU fraternity removed from campus
Parents say special needs child bullied in public schools.
Parents say their special needs children bullied in Onslow County public schools
Ricky Hines | Veronica Roberson
Winterville’s mayor race heading to recount

Latest News

123 years later, victims of the Wilmington Massacre are remembered
Deputies searching for missing Craven County man
Duplin County authorities confirm fire fatality
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Honor Ridge Community in Greenville observes Veterans Day