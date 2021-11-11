Advertisement

Greene Central boys soccer advances to East Region final for the first time

Rams 3, Jets 1
Greene Central boys soccer reaches the region final for the first time.
Greene Central boys soccer reaches the region final for the first time.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central boys soccer kept the magic going Wednesday night when they came from behind to beat previously undefeated Jordan-Matthews 3-1 in the state 2A tournament 4th round.

Ariel Nunez scored off a free kick and a penalty kick to give the Rams the lead. He would set up teammate Jose Morquecho for a header goal to put it away.

Greene advances to the east region final for the first time in program history. They will play at Clinton or host Manteo in the game. It’s slated for Tuesday night according to the NCHSAA bracket.

